August 13, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts are pulling back from the Consumer Goods sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Harley-Davidson (HOGResearch Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFFResearch Report).

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report issued on August 12, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Harley-Davidson, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $30.11 average price target.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

In a report issued on August 12, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on International Flavors & Fragrances, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Flavors & Fragrances is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.00.

