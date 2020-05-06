Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ: SFM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report), Beyond Meat (BYND – Research Report) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM – Research Report).

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta CFA maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.5% and a 45.5% success rate. CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.50, which is a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane reiterated a Sell rating on Beyond Meat today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Meat is a Hold with an average price target of $87.54, implying a -20.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, UBS also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $73.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.58, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

