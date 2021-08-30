August 30, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) and J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Green Brick Partners (GRBKResearch Report) and J & J Snack Foods (JJSFResearch Report).

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

In a report issued on August 20, Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Green Brick Partners, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovative Industrial Properties, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Brick Partners with a $33.50 average price target, implying a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

In a report issued on August 23, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on J & J Snack Foods, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $163.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

J & J Snack Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $175.00.

