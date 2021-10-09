Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Glanbia (Other OTC: GLAPF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: BAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Glanbia (GLAPF – Research Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report).

Glanbia (GLAPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby downgraded Glanbia to Hold on October 8 and set a price target of EUR14.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.70, equals to its 52-week high of $17.70.

Nordby has an average return of 52.7% when recommending Glanbia.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3170 out of 7689 analysts.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report issued on October 8, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to Sell, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Stellantis, and Ferrari.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.41.

