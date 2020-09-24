Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on General Mills (GIS – Research Report) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

General Mills (GIS)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on General Mills today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms, and Post Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $66.00 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty, with a price target of $241.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $217.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ulta Beauty with a $269.47 average price target.

