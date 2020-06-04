Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Express (NYSE: EXPR) and Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Express (EXPR – Research Report) and Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report).

Express (EXPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Express yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 35.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $2.33.

Tilly’s (TLYS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Tilly’s today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Zumiez.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $6.75 average price target.

