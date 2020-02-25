February 25, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO) and Bombardier (Other OTC: BDRBF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exfo (EXFOResearch Report) and Bombardier (BDRBFResearch Report).

Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Exfo, with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.42, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report released today, Cameron Doerksen from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier, with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is ranked #4893 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.52 average price target, implying a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

