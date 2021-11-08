Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Etsy (ETSY – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Performance Food Group (PFGC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Etsy (ETSY)

In a report issued on September 10, Ygal Arounian from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Etsy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $260.12, close to its 52-week high of $283.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $259.80 average price target, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on September 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on October 25, Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1222.09, close to its 52-week high of $1243.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Luminar Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $863.75, representing a -29.7% downside. In a report issued on October 12, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

In a report issued on October 25, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Food Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

