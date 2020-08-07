Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR), Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) and Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Energizer Holdings (ENR – Research Report), Lumber Liquidators (LL – Research Report) and Nomad Foods (NOMD – Research Report).

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Energizer Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.64, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Lumber Liquidators today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.75, close to its 52-week high of $23.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.75, a -11.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.56, close to its 52-week high of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Nomad Foods has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.