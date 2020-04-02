Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Emmi AG (Other OTC: EMLZF) and Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF – Research Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report).

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Emmi AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF900.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $930.00, equals to its 52-week high of $930.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5303 out of 6244 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emmi AG is a Hold with an average price target of $930.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 34.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.17, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.