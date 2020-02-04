February 4, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Emcore (NASDAQ: EMKR), Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) and Lightpath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emcore (EMKRResearch Report), Farmer Brothers Company (FARMResearch Report) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTHResearch Report).

Emcore (EMKR)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Emcore, with a price target of $4.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emcore with a $4.60 average price target.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.84, close to its 52-week low of $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1045 out of 5864 analysts.

Farmer Brothers Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Lightpath Technologies, with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #546 out of 5864 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $0.79 average price target.

