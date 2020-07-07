July 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on e.l.f. Beauty (ELFResearch Report) and Walmart (WMTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.75, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $19.86 average price target, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on June 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Walmart today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.15, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
