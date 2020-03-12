March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DuPont de Nemours (DDResearch Report) and Conagra Brands (CAGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.73, close to its 52-week low of $32.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $72.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands received a Buy rating from CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sundaram is ranked #3182 out of 6212 analysts.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.42, representing a 37.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019