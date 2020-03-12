Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DuPont de Nemours (DD – Research Report) and Conagra Brands (CAG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.73, close to its 52-week low of $32.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $72.70 average price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands received a Buy rating from CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sundaram is ranked #3182 out of 6212 analysts.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.42, representing a 37.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

