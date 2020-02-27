February 27, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ducommun (DCOResearch Report) and Turning Point Brands (TPBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.35, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Oxford Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

