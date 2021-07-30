July 30, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DR Horton (NYSE: DHI), Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on DR Horton (DHIResearch Report), Loblaw Companies (LBLCFResearch Report) and Steven Madden (SHOOResearch Report).

DR Horton (DHI)

In a report issued on July 22, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DR Horton, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.63.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report issued on July 23, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies, with a price target of C$103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.36, close to its 52-week high of $67.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loblaw Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.37, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$84.00 price target.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon upgraded Steven Madden to Buy on July 23 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.89, close to its 52-week high of $45.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steven Madden with a $48.20 average price target, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

