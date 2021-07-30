Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DR Horton (NYSE: DHI), Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on DR Horton (DHI – Research Report), Loblaw Companies (LBLCF – Research Report) and Steven Madden (SHOO – Research Report).

DR Horton (DHI)

In a report issued on July 22, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DR Horton, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.63.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report issued on July 23, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies, with a price target of C$103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.36, close to its 52-week high of $67.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loblaw Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.37, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$84.00 price target.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon upgraded Steven Madden to Buy on July 23 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.89, close to its 52-week high of $45.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steven Madden with a $48.20 average price target, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

