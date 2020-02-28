February 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (NYSE: BUD)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUDResearch Report).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 40.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.55 average price target.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa yesterday and set a price target of EUR98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.21, close to its 52-week low of $60.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 39.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nestlé SA.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

