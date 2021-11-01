Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) and Artelo Biosciences (ARTL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Buy rating on Daimler yesterday and set a price target of EUR108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.10, close to its 52-week high of $99.55.

Narayan has an average return of 54.8% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #1662 out of 7715 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.91, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Artelo Biosciences and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Seres Therapeutics, and Ra Medical Systems.

Artelo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

