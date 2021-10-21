Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CVS Health (CVS – Research Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report).

CVS Health (CVS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health on August 6 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.05, close to its 52-week high of $90.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $99.80 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report issued on October 5, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $178.16 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.