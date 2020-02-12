February 12, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Cott (NYSE: COT), The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cott (COTResearch Report), The Alkaline Water Company (WTERResearch Report) and Canopy Growth (CGCResearch Report).

Cott (COT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on Cott yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.79, close to its 52-week high of $15.92.

Dley has an average return of 6.4% when recommending Cott.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1413 out of 5897 analysts.

Cott has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

In a report released today, Raveel Afzaal from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzaal is ranked #2085 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Alkaline Water Company with a $3.00 average price target, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, iAnthus Capital Holdings, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.49, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

