Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Cott (NYSE: COT), The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cott (COT – Research Report), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER – Research Report) and Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report).

Cott (COT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on Cott yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.79, close to its 52-week high of $15.92.

Dley has an average return of 6.4% when recommending Cott.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1413 out of 5897 analysts.

Cott has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

In a report released today, Raveel Afzaal from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzaal is ranked #2085 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Alkaline Water Company with a $3.00 average price target, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, iAnthus Capital Holdings, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.49, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

