Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and Swatch Group Bearer (Other OTC: SWGAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report) and Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF – Research Report).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands on June 1 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $182.92 average price target, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

In a report released yesterday, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Swatch Group Bearer, with a price target of CHF200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $203.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #5261 out of 6689 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swatch Group Bearer is a Hold with an average price target of $217.21, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF200.00 price target.

