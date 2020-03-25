Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands yesterday and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.50, a 97.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.45, close to its 52-week low of $50.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #4821 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $127.62 average price target, implying a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR140.00 price target.

