March 31, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Conagra Brands (CAGResearch Report) and Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report).

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 32.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.60, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.76, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019