Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Conagra Brands (CAG – Research Report) and Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report).

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 32.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.60, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.76, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

