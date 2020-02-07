Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM), Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM – Research Report), Onto Innovation (ONTO – Research Report) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report).

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to Hold, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Columbia Sportswear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.67, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.47, close to its 52-week high of $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onto Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.26, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $36.00 average price target.

