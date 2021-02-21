Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) and Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM – Research Report) and Carvana Co (CVNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report issued on February 18, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Sportswear, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.39, close to its 52-week high of $112.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Deckers Outdoor.

Columbia Sportswear has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $108.25.

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report issued on February 16, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $308.74, close to its 52-week high of $314.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $305.71, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

