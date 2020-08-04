August 4, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Colgate-Palmolive (CLResearch Report), Ford Motor (FResearch Report) and Pinduoduo (PDDResearch Report).

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.57, close to its 52-week high of $77.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.89, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Ford Motor (F)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $7.52 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Pinduoduo (PDD)

In a report released yesterday, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Pinduoduo, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.03, close to its 52-week high of $98.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinduoduo with a $82.94 average price target, implying a -9.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

