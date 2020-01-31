Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), Micron (MU – Research Report) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.39, close to its 52-week high of $59.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, and Hershey Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.55, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Eric Ross from Cascend Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.39.

Ross has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Micron.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #2295 out of 5866 analysts.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.41, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company, with a price target of $615.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $556.20.

Parkinson has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Sherwin-Williams Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is ranked #2352 out of 5866 analysts.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $613.75, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $680.00 price target.

