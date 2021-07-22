Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report) and Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report).

Coca-Cola (KO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.55, close to its 52-week high of $57.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $61.75 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report released today, Billy Kovanis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Harley-Davidson, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.65.

Kovanis has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Harley-Davidson.

According to TipRanks.com, Kovanis is ranked #3235 out of 7602 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $53.60 average price target.

