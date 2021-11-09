Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.33, close to its 52-week high of $57.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.29, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released yesterday, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.37, close to its 52-week high of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.23, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on November 1, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

