Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP – Research Report) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on September 3 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.06, close to its 52-week high of $63.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.02, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Buy rating on Academy Sports and Outdoors on September 3. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, O’Reilly Auto, and Home Depot.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33.

