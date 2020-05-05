Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLX – Research Report) and Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report).

Clorox (CLX)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Clorox, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 47.3% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Clorox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $182.10, representing a -6.7% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores yesterday and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $210.88, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

