Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chewy (CHWY – Research Report) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chewy (CHWY)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy on June 11 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chewy with a $103.27 average price target, implying a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

In a report issued on June 11, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.97, close to its 52-week high of $62.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $65.55 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

