Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Casey’s General (NASDAQ: CASY), JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casey’s General (CASYResearch Report), JM Smucker (SJMResearch Report) and Lululemon Athletica (LULUResearch Report).

Casey’s General (CASY)

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.60, close to its 52-week high of $229.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.2% success rate. Bienvenu covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sanderson Farms, and Hostess Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.88.

JM Smucker (SJM)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.88, close to its 52-week high of $139.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

JM Smucker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $134.14, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $317.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Signet Jewelers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $396.53, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $377.00 price target.


