Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CarMax (KMX – Research Report) and Conagra Brands (CAG – Research Report).

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #918 out of 6960 analysts.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.29, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conagra Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.67, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.