Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CarMax (KMX – Research Report) and Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report issued on June 19, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on June 19, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.08, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 13, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.