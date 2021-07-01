Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) and Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report), Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report) and Loblaw Companies (LBLCF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released yesterday, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.19, close to its 52-week high of $59.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.31, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.66, close to its 52-week high of $37.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Gildan Activewear, and Loblaw Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $40.04 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$52.00 price target.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel reiterated a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies yesterday and set a price target of C$96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.56, close to its 52-week high of $63.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.1% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Loblaw Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.12.

