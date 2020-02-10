February 10, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) and CAE (NYSE: CAE)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOSResearch Report) and CAE (CAEResearch Report).

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Aritzia, and Cott.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.74, which is a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

CAE (CAE)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on CAE, with a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.19, close to its 52-week high of $31.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $31.55 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

