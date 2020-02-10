Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) and CAE (NYSE: CAE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report) and CAE (CAE – Research Report).

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Aritzia, and Cott.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.74, which is a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

CAE (CAE)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on CAE, with a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.19, close to its 52-week high of $31.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $31.55 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$43.00 price target.

