Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CAE (NYSE: CAE) and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CAE (CAE – Research Report) and Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report).

CAE (CAE)

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Hold rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.61, close to its 52-week high of $31.56.

Cherniavsky has an average return of 3.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is ranked #896 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $31.34 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$43.00 price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released today, Jason Zandberg from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.12, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 29.2% success rate. Zandberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.90, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

