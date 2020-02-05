Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Cabot (NYSE: CBT) and Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cabot (CBT – Research Report) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cabot (CBT)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Buy rating on Cabot yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Ardagh Group SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.52, close to its 52-week high of $86.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $93.46 average price target, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

