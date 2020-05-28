May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) and Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURLResearch Report) and Vipshop (VIPSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report issued on May 26, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $210.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $209.29 average price target, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Vipshop (VIPS)

In a report released today, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Vipshop, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vipshop with a $18.67 average price target, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

