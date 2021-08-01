Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (NYSE: BC), MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) and Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brunswick (BC – Research Report), MSA Safety (MSA – Research Report) and Sally Beauty (SBH – Research Report).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on July 30, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.50, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

MSA Safety (MSA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA maintained a Hold rating on MSA Safety on July 30 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $164.48, close to its 52-week high of $172.84.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Badger Meter, and Vontier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSA Safety is a Hold with an average price target of $160.00.

Sally Beauty (SBH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Hold rating on Sally Beauty on July 29 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sally Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.80, representing a 26.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

