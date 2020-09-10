Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (NYSE: BC) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Brunswick (BC – Research Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.35, close to its 52-week low of $35.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $41.55, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.