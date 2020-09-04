Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brown-Forman B (NYSE: BF.B) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Brown-Forman B (BF.B – Research Report) and Walmart (WMT – Research Report).

Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

In a report issued on September 3, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.12, close to its 52-week high of $83.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown-Forman B is a Hold with an average price target of $68.00, a -14.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report issued on September 2, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.12, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

