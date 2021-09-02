Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) and Revolve Group (RVLV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Serotta from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $570.78, close to its 52-week low of $562.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Serotta is ranked #6840 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $907.77 average price target.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released yesterday, Camilo Lyon from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Revolve Group, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $75.89 average price target, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

