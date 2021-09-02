September 2, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAMResearch Report) and Revolve Group (RVLVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Serotta from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $570.78, close to its 52-week low of $562.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Serotta is ranked #6840 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $907.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released yesterday, Camilo Lyon from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Revolve Group, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $75.89 average price target, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019