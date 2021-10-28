Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) and Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Boot Barn (BOOT – Research Report) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC – Research Report).

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn on October 26 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.31, close to its 52-week high of $103.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $105.11 average price target, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt maintained a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $39.40 average price target, implying a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

