October 28, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) and Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Boot Barn (BOOTResearch Report) and Taylor Morrison (TMHCResearch Report).

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn on October 26 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.31, close to its 52-week high of $103.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $105.11 average price target, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt maintained a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $39.40 average price target, implying a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019