March 7, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) and Gap (NYSE: GPS)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Big Lots (BIGResearch Report) and Gap (GPSResearch Report).

Big Lots (BIG)

In a report issued on March 5, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Big Lots, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.05, close to its 52-week high of $68.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Big Lots has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gap (GPS)

In a report issued on March 5, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Gap, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.22, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019