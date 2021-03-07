Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) and Gap (NYSE: GPS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Big Lots (BIG – Research Report) and Gap (GPS – Research Report).

Big Lots (BIG)

In a report issued on March 5, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Big Lots, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.05, close to its 52-week high of $68.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Big Lots has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Gap (GPS)

In a report issued on March 5, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Gap, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.22, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

