Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report), Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and Lowe’s (LOW – Research Report).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 59.6% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.33, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.54, close to its 52-week high of $185.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.63, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.71, close to its 52-week high of $126.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $128.35 average price target, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.