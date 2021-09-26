September 26, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) and Nike (NYSE: NKE)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBYResearch Report), Harley-Davidson (HOGResearch Report) and Nike (NKEResearch Report).

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report issued on September 23, Justin Kleber from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 47.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Kleber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.36.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report issued on September 23, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Harley-Davidson, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Harley-Davidson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.67, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on Nike on September 23 and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $185.06, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

