Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI), Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Bath & Body Works (BBWI – Research Report), Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF – Research Report) and Ross Stores (ROST – Research Report).

Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

In a report issued on August 18, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Bath & Body Works, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bath & Body Works is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.06, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company on August 19 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 82.2% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petco Health and Wellness Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.86, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report issued on August 20, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Ross Stores, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.00, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

