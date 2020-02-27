Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Axon Enterprise (AAXN – Research Report) and Pure Storage (PSTG – Research Report).

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $84.00 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceragon Networks, Juniper Networks, and NetApp.

Pure Storage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

