February 26, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Verso (NYSE: VRS)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVIDResearch Report), Palo Alto Networks (PANWResearch Report) and Verso (VRSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, RF Industries, and OSI Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $12.00 average price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.96, close to its 52-week low of $192.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $238.79 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Verso (VRS)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Verso, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.70.

Sinderen has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Verso.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is ranked #4454 out of 5934 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Verso is currently a Hold rating.

